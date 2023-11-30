Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $537,000 Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,320,000 after purchasing an additional 281,479 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

WASH traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,977. The firm has a market cap of $459.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

