Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.67. 13,018,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,256,168. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $193.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.17, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

