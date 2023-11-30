Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Comcast by 8,386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 988,216 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Comcast by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,212,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after buying an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Comcast by 2,493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,497,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $62,203,000 after buying an additional 1,439,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,551,834. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

