Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,370 SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLY. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 376,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 919,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of RLY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,364. The firm has a market cap of $537.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.