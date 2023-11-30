Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Shares Up 4%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.72. 114,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 400,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Shengfeng Development Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

