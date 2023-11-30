Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.18-9.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $230.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.25. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $3,326,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,921,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,996,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $3,326,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,921,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,996,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,474,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

