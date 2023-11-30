Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $252.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.97.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $230.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.13 billion, a PE ratio of 144.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,474,603. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

