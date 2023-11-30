Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.18.

HON traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.53. The stock had a trading volume of 376,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,574. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

