Royal Bank of Canada Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $285.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.39.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $15.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.68. 9,068,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,116. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a PE ratio of 154.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $252.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $3,326,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,921,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,996,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,474,603. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Salesforce by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 282,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Salesforce by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 12,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 527,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $106,919,000 after purchasing an additional 138,383 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 57.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.