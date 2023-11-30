Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 625

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.95) to GBX 625 ($7.89) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BP from GBX 650 ($8.21) to GBX 660 ($8.34) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BP from GBX 530 ($6.69) to GBX 600 ($7.58) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on BP from GBX 515 ($6.50) to GBX 555 ($7.01) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BP from GBX 490 ($6.19) to GBX 525 ($6.63) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 623.10 ($7.87).

BP opened at GBX 471.95 ($5.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 447.20 ($5.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 509.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 488.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,072.07%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($472.91). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($472.91). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,365.92). Insiders have bought a total of 13,837 shares of company stock worth $5,712,117 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

