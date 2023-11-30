Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $712.97. 117,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,435. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $730.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $645.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.59.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.00.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

