Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BLK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $748.17. 107,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,430. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $657.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
