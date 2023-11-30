RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Up 3.6%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 221,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,666,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

RingCentral Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RingCentral by 119.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

