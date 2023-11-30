ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ResMed Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

