Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $159.93 on Monday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

