Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $161.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

