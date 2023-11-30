Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 247.2% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.07. 262,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

