Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.98. 1,978,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,378,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

