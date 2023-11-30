Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

CLX traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.24. 124,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

