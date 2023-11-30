Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,652 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,092,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 474,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 1,430,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,935,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

