Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,947,000 after acquiring an additional 236,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.27. 420,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

