Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 3,242.9% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,833,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Recruit Trading Up 2.2 %

RCRUY stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Recruit has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Get Recruit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA lowered Recruit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.