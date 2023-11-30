Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 3,242.9% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,833,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Recruit Trading Up 2.2 %
RCRUY stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Recruit has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CLSA lowered Recruit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
