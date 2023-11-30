PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39-2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH has a twelve month low of $62.77 and a twelve month high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

