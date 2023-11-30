Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $219.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Primerica Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $207.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.11. Primerica has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 55.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

