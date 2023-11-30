Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $19.85 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $713.92. 101,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $730.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $645.14 and its 200-day moving average is $643.59.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

