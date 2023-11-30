Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $17.57 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,254 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 406,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,994. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

