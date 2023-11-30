PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $190.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. PDD traded as high as $146.59 and last traded at $144.55, with a volume of 4722470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.73.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PDD during the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

