Ossiam Trims Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after buying an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after buying an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $133.38. 34,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

