Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 11,587 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after acquiring an additional 374,207,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,067 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,457,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.98. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

