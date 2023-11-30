Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $386.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $475.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ODFL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $395.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $383.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $277.49 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.91.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

