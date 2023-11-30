Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 982,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,991,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Stock Up 17.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.