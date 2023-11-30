NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

