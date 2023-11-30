National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) is set to post its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 4.28%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

