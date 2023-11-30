National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) is set to post its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
