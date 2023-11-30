Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 3.7%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.20. 23,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 210,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Allan Dicks acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,283.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $393,385. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

