Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 4th. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.

Micromobility.com Stock Performance

Shares of MCOM opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Micromobility.com has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Get Micromobility.com alerts:

Institutional Trading of Micromobility.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micromobility.com Company Profile

Micromobility.com Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micromobility.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micromobility.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.