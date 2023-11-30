McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $472.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $456.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

