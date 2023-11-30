Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Update

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance
Shares of MLYBY stock remained flat at $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.
Malayan Banking Berhad Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Malayan Banking Berhad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.45%.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.
