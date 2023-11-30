Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.48. 845,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,327. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.97.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

