Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KZR opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 96.5% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,611 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 36.8% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 4,651,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,920 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 69.4% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,899,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 777,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 342.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 641,543 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.