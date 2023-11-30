Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $136.96. 387,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,626. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average of $145.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

View Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.