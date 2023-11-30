Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 7,755 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

NKE stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,889. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

