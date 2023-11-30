Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $86,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $24.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,586.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,615.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,322.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,282.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

