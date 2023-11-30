Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $93,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.47.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.82. The company had a trading volume of 161,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.49 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

