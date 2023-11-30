Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,765 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $96,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.80. 61,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,676. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.25.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.08.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

