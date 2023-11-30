Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $65.13 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $65,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,829 shares of company stock valued at $914,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.36 on Thursday, hitting $530.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,289. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $531.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

