Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 11.60% of Atrion worth $115,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 24.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $297.87. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $524.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.57. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $705.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.02.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.

Insider Transactions at Atrion

In other Atrion news, CEO David A. Battat bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

