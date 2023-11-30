Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,936 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.00% of Leslie’s worth $103,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

Several research firms have commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,316. The company has a market capitalization of $855.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

