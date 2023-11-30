Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has GBX 2,000 ($25.26) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,600 ($20.21).
A number of other research analysts have also commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank lowered Johnson Matthey to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,650 ($20.84) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a top pick rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,035 ($25.70).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 7,938.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($20.01) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($480.18). 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- How to Invest in Social Media
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.