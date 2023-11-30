Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has GBX 2,000 ($25.26) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,600 ($20.21).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank lowered Johnson Matthey to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,650 ($20.84) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a top pick rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,035 ($25.70).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,606.50 ($20.29) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.19, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,384 ($30.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,544.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,674.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 7,938.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($20.01) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($480.18). 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.