Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.27. 1,590,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,510. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

