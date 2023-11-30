iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,023 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

